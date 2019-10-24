Breaking News
ACLU: Noem agrees to settle ‘riot boosting’ lawsuit

Man shot by officer arrested after being released from hospital

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Baltic man is facing charges in connection with an incident earlier this month that came to an end when a police officer shot the suspect.

Sioux Falls Police say they were called to the North 8th Avenue and East Hermosa Drive neighborhood on October 6 about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers found Trent Matthew Wagner, 29, at a nearby home, but Wagner ran off. During the short pursuit, Wagner allegedly displayed a handgun so an officer fired at him. Wagner was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once he was released from the hospital on Thursday, he was arrested for Aggravated Assault Domestic and taken to jail.

The officer-involved shooting is being looked into by the Division of Criminal Investigation. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Office will determine if any additional charges are warranted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests