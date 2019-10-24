Man shot by officer arrested after being released from hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Baltic man is facing charges in connection with an incident earlier this month that came to an end when a police officer shot the suspect.

Sioux Falls Police say they were called to the North 8th Avenue and East Hermosa Drive neighborhood on October 6 about a man threatening people with a gun. Officers found Trent Matthew Wagner, 29, at a nearby home, but Wagner ran off. During the short pursuit, Wagner allegedly displayed a handgun so an officer fired at him. Wagner was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once he was released from the hospital on Thursday, he was arrested for Aggravated Assault Domestic and taken to jail.

The officer-involved shooting is being looked into by the Division of Criminal Investigation. The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Office will determine if any additional charges are warranted.