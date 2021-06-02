Man shot and killed by Pennington County deputies identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed by Pennington County deputies last month.

Twenty-four-year-old Ty Quinton Stilwell was shot outside his Rapid Valley home on May 14. Sheriff Kevin Thom said at the time that Stilwell raised a gun toward deputies and civilians and was shot.

Thom said a family member had called 911 to report that Stilwell was intoxicated and physically and verbally fighting with relatives. Four deputies are on paid leave during the investigation. It was not yet clear whether all four fired their weapons.