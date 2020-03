SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a 74-year-old man was severely burned in a grass fire in rural Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called to the fire around noon Sunday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the victim told responders his burn pit was out of control. The victim was conscious and talking to responders.

But authorities say he suffered severe burns from head to toe and was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.