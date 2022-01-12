Man serving 105 years waives parole hearing because of media

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parole has been denied today for 61-year-old Ricky Sieler from Sioux Falls.

He’s currently serving a 105 year sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary for multiple felonies he committed in 1994.

In June of that year, Sieler raped and assaulted his former girlfriend. She was left with serious cuts on her throat, wrist, stomach and arm.

In his initial parole hearing Wednesday morning, Sieler waived the hearing after finding out our KELOLAND News team was present.

“Mr. Sieler, have a chair sir,” Chuck Schroyer, a parole board member, said.

“Uh, no I’m not going to sit. I don’t want the media at my parole hearing. I think that’s a private deal for me. So can we reset another hearing where there is no media,” Sieler said.

Upon that request, a parole board member explained to Sieler that parole hearings are public and the media is allowed at them. Sieler chose to waive the hearing to a new date, however, later this morning his parole was listed as denied.