PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old man was sentenced Monday to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Elias Richard was convicted of second-degree murder by a Pennington County Jury for killing a man on Christmas Eve 2020.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the AG’s office, Richard met Vernall Marshall in Rapid City that day to sell drugs. During the transaction, there was a fight and Richard shot Marshall twice.

The Attorney General’s Office highlighted efforts by the lead investigator, Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Barry Young, for investigating and prosecuting this crime, along with recognizing the victim’s family for their strength through the process.