ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (KELO) — A St. Francis man convicted of child abuse was sentenced on Thursday.

Jeremy Iron, age 37, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a press release, the conviction stems from an incident that occurred in September 2020 in Todd County, South Dakota, where Iron argued with a 15-year old girl and then assaulted her by pulling her hair and bending her fingers backward.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services.