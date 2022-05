SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mississippi man will spend five years in Federal Prison following a child porn investigation in South Dakota.

He was arrested following two Cyber-Tips from Facebook that included images of very young children.

Those pictures were then found within Valenzuela’s Facebook account. He later admitted to distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

Javier Valenzuela will also be required to register as a sex offender.