MARVIN, S.D. (KELO) — A Marvin, South Dakota man is headed to federal prison for producing child pornography.

As part of a plea deal, a judge sentenced Adam Lane to 30 years behind bars. According to court papers, Lane admitted to taking illegal pictures of child while she was sleeping and uploading them to an email account.

Lane is also charged with sexual contact with a child in state court. He’s scheduled to be arraigned one week from today.