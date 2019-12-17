Man sentenced to 30 years for charging officers with knives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man will spend decades in prison for charging at officers with knives outside of a jail earlier this year.

Forty-four-year-old George Rinzy Jr. was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in the state penitentiary. Rinzy was shot by law enforcement outside the Minnehaha County Jail after causing a disturbance at the jail in May. Rinzy pleaded guilty but mentally ill last month to three counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement.

The judge told Rinzy that he was empathetic to Rinzy’s mental illness, but that Rinzy’s conduct was “highly dangerous.” Rinzy apologized to law enforcement and their families.