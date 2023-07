MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Attorney General says a Madison man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping a six-year-old boy.

20-year-old Declan Nelson pleaded guilty to first-degree rape.

He admitted to raping the boy in a Madison park in 2021.

Nelson also was ordered to pay for a psycho-sexual evaluation and restitution to the victim’s family.

This case was investigated by the Madison Police Department. It was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.