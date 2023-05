STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught in a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is headed to federal prison.

A judge has sentenced 32-year-old Cody Hopkins to 10 years behind bars for attempting to entice a minor using the internet.

Hopkins thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl, near a Rapid City High School for sex.

The girl turned out to be an undercover agent, so law enforcement met him at the school and arrested him.