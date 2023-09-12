TODD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Todd County man is headed to prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.
A federal judge sentenced Kevin Sharkey to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
The crimes happened in 2017.
