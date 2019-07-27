Man sentenced, ordered to pay restitution for defrauding IRS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man who defrauded the IRS and targeted people on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

Manaen Dean Matthews was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the government and making a false claim, court records show.

He also was ordered to pay $523,250 in restitution.

Authorities say Matthews filed 1,201 fraudulent federal income tax returns for more than $3.6 million in false claims in South Dakota and other states between 2015 to 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.