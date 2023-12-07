ORANGE CITY, IA (KELO) — An Ireton, Iowa man will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

The Sioux County Attorney says the case started in January 2022, when the sheriff’s office received a report of sexual assault.

Twenty-four-year-old Barret Vonk was originally charged with Sexual Abuse and was arrested and released that June.

A day later Vonk was charged with Sexual Abuse in Story County for an unrelated incident at Iowa State University. Vonk was found guilty in that case in March of this year.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to Assault with the intent to commit Sexual Assault in the Sioux County case.

Vonk was sentenced to a 2-year prison term and will be supervised for 10 years after release.