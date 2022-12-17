MINNEAPOLIS – A man convicted in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured has been sentenced to 69 years in prison.

Jawan Carroll was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder in October.

Carroll says fired his gun in self-defense at the Monarch club last year. He says the group of friends he was with got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher Jones, killing him.

And, a stray bullet struck and killed Charlie Johnson in the back as he was running away.