SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year and a half after the crime, two men were charged in connection with the Gilberto’s shooting and today, a judge sentenced one of those men.

Antoine Richardson Junior recently pleaded guilty to having a gun following a felony drug conviction.

All of the other charges were dropped.

Today a judge sentenced Richardson to 3-and-a-half years probation. As long as he stays out of trouble, Richardson won’t have to serve any more time behind bars.

The second man linked to the shooting also made a plea deal.

Isaac Wali is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.