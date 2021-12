SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a kidnapping case out of Brookings that ended in Sioux Falls back in July.

Alexander Andrade has been sentenced to 5-years in prison for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

Several other charges, including kidnapping and aggravated eluding, were dismissed.

Authorities say Andrade was armed with a machete when he forced a woman into his Jeep… then led law enforcement on a pursuit.

He was later located in Sioux Falls and arrested.