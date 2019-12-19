Man sentenced for using counterfeit cash

A man involved in a counterfeit cash ring that targeted businesses across South Dakota is headed to federal prison.

A judge has sentenced Michael Ogden to three and a half years behind bars.

He and two other people turned $10 bills into $100 bills. They spent thousands of dollars of counterfeit cash. Authorities caught up with them last spring, when they tried to use the fake money at Target stores in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

The two other people involved in the ring have pleaded guilty. They’ll be sentenced early next year.