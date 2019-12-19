Man sentenced for turning $10 bills in $100 bills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man involved in a counterfeit cash ring, that targeted South Dakota businesses, is headed to federal prison. This week a judge sentenced Michael Glenn Ogden to 3.5 years behind bars.

Ogden and two other people admit to turning $10 bills into $100 bills and spending thousands of dollars of the counterfeit cash. Authorities caught up with them last spring, when they tried to use the fake money at Target stores in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Mary Ellen Autry and Marcus Paul Franklin have also pleaded guilty to the crime. They are both scheduled to be sentenced early next year.

Page 1 of Counterfeit Cash

