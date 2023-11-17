RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend over 20 years behind bars, after pleading guilty to throwing a hammer at a police officer.

The Pennington County States Attorney says it happened in August 2020, when a Rapid City Police Officer tried to arrest 32-year-old Damion Red Cloud for other charges.

Officials say Red Cloud refused to come out of a bedroom.

He reached for an object and made threats before pulling out the hammer and throwing it at the officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Red Cloud pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and was sentenced to a 25-year prison sentence with 7 years suspended.