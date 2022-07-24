WAKPALA, S.D. (KELO) — A man convicted of embezzlement and theft has been sentenced to 6-months in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell, in a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, announced the sentencing of 39-year-old Joshua Iron Cloud, Sr. of Wakpala, who will also serve three years supervised release and will have to pay $23,980 in restitution to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Iron Cloud was indicted in September 2021, and pled guilty on April 21, 2022 of embezzling, stealing and converting $25,000 in money, funds and credit belonging to Oyate Community Development Corporation of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which the release states he used on personal items and expenditures.

Iron Cloud will report to the U.S. Marshals Service on or before November 1, 2022, to begin serving his custody sentence.