SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to his sixth felony charge on Dec. 5.

Collin Lee Hansen was sentenced to 20 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary. In addition to the 20-year sentence, he will have 10 more years suspended on the two counts. Hansen’s sentence includes two counts of vehicular battery, according to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On January 20, 2023, Hansen was driving his car with four other passengers while attempting to elude police at 59 miles per hour. Hansen ran a red light at 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue and crashed into another car.

Shannon Uken and her boyfriend, Nathan, were in the other car hit by Hansen. Uken suffered a punctured lung and several broken bones. Nathan suffered two brain bleeds and a broken vertebrae.

The passengers in Hansen’s car were also injured yet were uncooperative with the investigation. One of the passengers, Ethan Stewart, was a parole absconder at the time.

Hansen attempted to run from the scene but was apprehended by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Hansen was under the influence of Delta-9-THC and methamphetamine. He also admitted to using fentanyl before the crash. Hansen has had five prior felonies.

In January 2023, the state filed 22 charges against Hansen.