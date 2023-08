SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sisseton man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to a sex crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Larry Finley III will spend just over a year behind bars, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Court documents say that from July to October of 2021, Finely had abusive sexual contact with a girl under the age of sixteen.

The abuse happened within the tribal lands of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe.