RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to prison Thursday after repeatedly violating a no contact order according to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

38-year-old Leon Few Tails pled guilty to three counts of violating a no contact order. In exchange for his plea, the state dropped the remaining charges, which included second-degree rape, simple assault (domestic violence) and interference with emergency communication.

“The defendant’s pattern of abuse in this case is astounding. He simply would not leave the victim alone and posed a serious and ongoing threat to her,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Natalie Gronlund. “We are grateful that, at least for the next several years, she will not have to worry about him physically harming her.”

Violation of a no-contact order is usually a class 1 misdemeanor. Since Few Tails is a repeat offender, the charges were elevated to a class five felony (max of five years in prison) for one of the counts and a class four felony (max of ten years in prison) for the other two counts. Altogether, Few Tails faced a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Few Tails was sentenced to five years on each of the three counts.