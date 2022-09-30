SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kenden Ronald Rivenes has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in state prison, 24 of which are suspended, for rape and aggravated assault, according to a release from the Attorney General. The sentences will be served concurrently, resulting in 11 years behind bars.

Rivenes pleaded guilty on June 7, 2022, to charges of rape in the 3rd degree for crimes occurring in January 2020, and charges of aggravated assault for crimes in October 2021.

“When someone is raped, they receive a life sentence. They struggle with what happened to them for the

rest of their lives,” said Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Zachrison, who handled the prosecution. “In

these cases, the victims chose to speak out against their perpetrator. Not every person can. I want to thank

these victims and their families for their help putting Mr. Rivenes in prison out of our communities for a

long time.”

Rivenes was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Christina L. Klinger.