SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday a man convicted of murder as a teen 26 years ago, was denied parole.

In January 1996, then-fourteen-year-old Paul Jensen and 16-year-old Sean Springer told a cab driver to take them to rural Fort Pierre. On a gravel road, Jensen shot the driver, 28-year-old Mike Hare, multiple times. Jensen then took $40, got in the taxi and Springer drove off

Jensen was originally sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2016, he was re-sentenced to 200 years in prison because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that banned mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles.

Now 40 years old, Thursday was Jensen’s first time appearing in front of the full nine-member parole board.

Paul Jensen says many factors were at play the night he killed Mike Hare, including his tough upbringing that led him to negative influences.

“The facts of the crime won’t change. No matter how much time goes by. It won’t change the loss that was felt. But the person who committed that crime absolutely has changed,” Jensen said. “It took time, effort and help; and I had an instrumental amount of help.”

While in prison, Jensen has received an education, held roles of responsibilities in different programs and built a faith-based community for himself. Supporters for his parole echoed his sentiment of being a changed man.

“I know in my heart and through God that that man will never, under any circumstances, hurt anybody or make any kind of mistake like that again,” one of Jensen’s supporters said.

During the hearing, Jensen addressed his victim’s family.

“I am truly sorry,” Jensen said.

Opponents of his parole say that’s the first time they’ve heard him apologize in 26 years.

“One ‘I’m sorry.’ You know, that is not fair to Mike and I’ve never heard him be accountable for his actions,” one of the opponents to Jensen’s parole said.

Board members were split on their decision on whether or not to grant parole.

“Sometimes I worry that I grant parole, I may put the public in harm’s way. Today, I do not feel that way at all. I vote ‘aye,” board member Gordon Swanson said.

“I am uncomfortable with granting parole the very first time that Mr. Jensen appears in front of the parole board. So, I’m going to vote no today but I am saying to you, Mr. Jensen, that you’ve been fairly impressive with what you’ve done over the last 10 to 15, 20 years and my vote will change eventually,” board member Peter Lieberman said.

Sean Springer was sentenced to 261 years in prison for kidnapping.

According to the Department of Corrections website, he won’t be eligible for parole until 2029.