SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Court documents say 46-year-old Lew Bettelyoun was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in September 2018. Additional charges of Carrying a Firearm During a Drug Trafficking Offense and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person were added a month later.

He plead guilty to the first two counts last month. They say the man was responsible for distributing over 500 grams of meth on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervision.