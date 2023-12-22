PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old man, Jamaul Carter, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth in South Dakota.

From September 2021 through November 2022, Carter was involved with several other people to distribute methamphetamine in and around the central South Dakota area, including on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Carter, of Long Beach, California sourced the meth in that state. He then shipped multiple pounds or personally delivered multiple pounds to several individuals on the reservation where they were distributed. Carter, a/k/a Mud, a/k/a Mudd Roll, conspired to distribute more then 100 pounds of meth into South Dakota.

Carter was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota.