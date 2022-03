SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Spearfish man is headed to prison for attempting to entice a minor using the internet.

In federal court yesterday, Bernard Wagner Jr. was sentenced to 10-years behind bars and 5-years supervised release.

As part of a plea agreement, three other charges were dropped. In September of 2020, Wagner attempted to sexually exploit an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a minor.