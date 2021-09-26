Man sentenced for assault and firearm charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Court Gavel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Stephen, South Dakota man has been convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and firearm charges.

43-year-old Robert Johnson was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice says in June of 2020, Johnson approached an individual while brandishing a shotgun. A struggle ensued and the shotgun fired and hit the victim in the shoulder. The incident happened in Lower Brule, South Dakota.

Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury in October of 2020. He pled guilty on June 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 