Man sentenced for assault and firearm charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Stephen, South Dakota man has been convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon and firearm charges.

43-year-old Robert Johnson was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison.

A press release from the United States Department of Justice says in June of 2020, Johnson approached an individual while brandishing a shotgun. A struggle ensued and the shotgun fired and hit the victim in the shoulder. The incident happened in Lower Brule, South Dakota.

Johnson was indicted by a federal grand jury in October of 2020. He pled guilty on June 21, 2021.