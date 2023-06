ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A Little Eagle man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

Officials say 22-year-old Raul Mata fired a rifle from a vehicle at several houses. One bullet hit a 3-year-old girl, causing serious, life-threatening injury.

Mata will spend 10 years behind bars, followed by 3 years of supervised release. He will also have to pay $5,150.31 in restitution.