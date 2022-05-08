SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A judge has sentenced a Minnesota man to 7-years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two passengers, including a former Sioux Falls Stampede hockey player.

James Blue had been driving nearly 100 miles an hour on a curvy road around Lake Minnetonka when he plowed into a wooded area last summer.

The crash killed former Stampede player Mack Motzko, son of former Stampede coach Bob Motzko, who’s currently the Minnesota Gophers head coach. The crash also killed 24-year-old Sam Schuneman.

Authorities say Blue’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Blue apologized in court during his sentencing, but the victims’ families did not attend the hearing.