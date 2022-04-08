SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It started with an argument over a stolen cell phone and ended with one man dead and another serving a 100-year sentence.

Luis Rodriguez was originally charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Cody Schmidt.

In 2020, Rodriguez and another man drove Schmidt to the western edge of Sioux Falls, shot him several times and left his body in a ditch.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

A judge, on Wednesday, sentenced him to 100 years.

The other suspect in the case – Adam Sorbel – has not entered a plea. He is scheduled to go on trial in July.