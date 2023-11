MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — A man is scheduled to appear in federal court again next month on charges of producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Jason Honetschlager was arrested on November 8th in Milbank, South Dakota.

He is accused of coercing a person under the age of 18 into sexual conduct to create child pornography.

Court papers say the incidents happened in July, August and September of this year.

He is scheduled to be back in court in December.