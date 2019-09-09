Man runs 20th half-marathon on 20th anniversary of being cancer-free

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s a big day for runners in KELOLAND as the Sioux Falls Marathon and Half Marathon kicked off Sunday.

But for one runner, Sunday’s race is even more special.

KELOLAND News brought you Pat Schwebach’s story last week.

Schwebach started distance running 20 years ago after doctors told him he had stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Schwebach is still in remission, and Sunday’s race is the 20th half-marathon he’s competed in.

Hundreds of runners take off from the start line of the Sioux Falls Half-Marathon.

For one runner, this is his 20th time.

“It was a nice, good run and the Sioux Falls half-marathon is one of the funnest one I do,” Pat Schwebach said.

It’s a big milestone for Pat. This is also his 20th year cancer-free.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m just blessed beyond belief. I appreciate every day, and to get out here and run just makes it even better,” Schwebach said.

Pat completed his half-marathon in just under two hours.

With a little help from his friends and family.

“A bunch of family and friends showed up along the route and I think that gave him a lot of energy. Usually, he’s just used to seeing a couple of us at the finish line, so that was really fun for him,” wife Jodi Schwebach said.

“20 years of running the Sioux Falls (half) marathon and being cancer free, we’re just so blessed to have him in our lives. He’s just really inspiring to see his accomplishments and everything he’s done in life,” family friend Dan Aesoph said.

Support Pat says he’s grateful for.

“Thank you to my wife and my family for all the support they give me and letting me do this. Just happy to be here with them,” Pat said.

Schwebach says he enjoyed today’s rainy weather. He says the rain helped him stay cool during his race.