Man Robs Casey's General Store In Storm Lake; Police Seeking Tips

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 10:18 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 10:18 AM CST

STORM LAKE, Iowa - Police in Storm Lake, Iowa are looking for information about a robbery that happened Tuesday at 9:46 p.m. at Casey's General Store. 

According to police, a black man, 6'1" to 6'3" weighing about 220 pounds, entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash from a register and left on foot. 

The suspect was wearing a black zip up coat with a hood, grey sweatpants, white shoes, yellow gloves and a black facemask. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at (712) 732-8010.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


