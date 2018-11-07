Man Robs Casey's General Store In Storm Lake; Police Seeking Tips
STORM LAKE, Iowa - Police in Storm Lake, Iowa are looking for information about a robbery that happened Tuesday at 9:46 p.m. at Casey's General Store.
According to police, a black man, 6'1" to 6'3" weighing about 220 pounds, entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash from a register and left on foot.
The suspect was wearing a black zip up coat with a hood, grey sweatpants, white shoes, yellow gloves and a black facemask.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at (712) 732-8010.
