RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City firefighters came to the rescue of an elderly man who was trapped in the bottom of a well.

Crews from two fire stations responded to a location along East Highway 44 Wednesday about 3 p.m. The man was safely extricated from the well and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

No other details were released.

