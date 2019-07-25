Man rescued from ravine in the Badlands National Park

A 23-year-old man is recovering after being rescued from a ravine in the Badlands National Park.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says his vehicle broke down so he started walking for help Wednesday evening. He fell into a ravine around 9:30 p.m.

The man was able to call 911. Dispatch traced his location to an area between Sheep Mountain Road and Bombing Range Road. Authorities say he had fallen between 150 – 200 feet in a rock crevice and was wedged between two rocks as a thunderstorm moved through. Law enforcement lost communication with him for a time but a member of the Pennington County Search and Rescue team heard his cries for help.

Pennington County Search and Rescue, Badlands Park Rangers and Rapid City Fire Department medics executed a rope rescue in difficult terrain, getting the man out of danger within three hours.

“I commend the members of Pennington County Search and Rescue, Badlands National Park and Rapid City Fire Department! Their quick response and ability to work through extreme weather conditions and mud in the dark potentially saved a man’s life,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said in a statement about the rescue.