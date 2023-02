OKOBOJI, IA (KELO) — Quick action by some good Samaritans saved an elderly man and his dog from the icy water in northwest Iowa Saturday.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office says five men pulled the 83-year-old man and his dog from their Jeep that went through the ice under Highway 71 near Okoboji. They’re thanking the Okoboji store for allowing the men to dry off inside.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the hospital, but both he and the dog are doing well.