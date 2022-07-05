CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital after a horse riding accident at Custer State Park Monday afternoon.

The Custer County Search and Rescue team says they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. MT. Officials believe the horse stumbled and rolled onto the rider as it went down.

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

The rider suffered a serious leg injury and was treated on scene by paramedics. The search and rescue team says park employees guided the ambulance to within a quarter of a mile.

Custer County Search and Rescue was able to get him on their UTV and take him to the ambulance.

Officials say the man was on his way to the hospital in Rapid City by 3:10 p.m. MT.