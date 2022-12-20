SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two weeks after getting out of jail for committing a sex crime on the Sioux Falls bike trail, a convicted sex offender is back in jail charged with rape.

We first told you about 46-year-old Joseph Hatchett in September when he got out of prison. Three days later, he was accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman near the Arc of Dreams.

On December 5th, Hatchett pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and having sexual contact with someone unable to give consent. The rape charges were dismissed. He received a suspended sentence and was released from jail.

Now he’s back in jail facing three new charges, including rape and sexual contact without consent.

Hatchett is on the registry for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. He was convicted in 1995.