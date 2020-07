PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Search and rescue crews recovered a man from the Missouri River in Fort Pierre this morning.

The Pierre fire department’s rescue Squad and Dive Team were called to the 5th avenue boat ramp for a report of an unoccupied pickup and boat trailer.

When crews arrived, they also saw an unoccupied boat floating downstream.

A dive team recovered a man in the boat ramp area.

He was taken to Avera St. Mary’s hospital.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.