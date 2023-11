PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man – charged with a 2021 murder – has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Forty-eight-year-old Vine Hayes plans to plead guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to a signed statement, Hayes and two other men beat Robert Jumping Eagle to death.

Under the plea deal, Hayes will face a maximum of ten years in federal prison.