Man arrested after punching two police officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man arrested after police said he reportedly punched two officers during a call Friday morning has a long criminal history.

Officers were called a house in the 1900 block of East 33rd Street around 4 a.m. Friday for a no-contact violation. Police say when they went to arrest the man, he punched one officer in the face and the other officer several times.

Both policemen were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Public Information Officer, Sam Clemens says one of the officers might have a broken jaw.

35-year-old Daniel Jose Gomez was arrested on charges for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and violating a no-contact order.

KELOLAND News has looked into the suspect’s background, and Gomez has been charged with domestic assault and stalking at least 8 times since 2014.

Gomez was most recently released from jail on Monday. Court records say almost all of the charges have been dismissed and he’s only had to serve a month in jail.

At least two women have had protection orders against him.