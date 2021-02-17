Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man charged with killing three people in western South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Arnson Absolu, of New York City, pleaded not guilty in Seventh Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree murder Tuesday. Absolu is charged in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser.

Red Willow, from Rapid City, and Nagy, from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead Aug. 24 from multiple bullet wounds inside a car in a Rapid City park. Zaiser’s body was found in some woods outside the city about a month later. Police have said all three killings may be related to drugs.