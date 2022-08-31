SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A prosecutor says the man – charged with attempted kidnapping – appeared to be carrying two beers when he approached a child outside Laura B. Anderson Elementary school on Friday.

In court Wednesday, Anthony Lewis pleaded not guilty to a handful of charges and the defense asked that he be released on a PR bond, meaning he could get out of jail for free.

Anthony Lewis

When arguing for a higher bond, the prosecutor gave detailed information on the allegations.

The attorney said Lewis approached a child getting off the bus and followed the child to a gated area, where a teacher allegedly heard him ask the child to come with him. The teacher intervened and Lewis left.

Later that day, the prosecutor says Lewis tried to get two children to leave another school with him. Instead, they ran to a teacher.

After hearing from both sides, the judge set the bond at $100,000.

If released, Lewis must stay at least a thousand feet from any schools.