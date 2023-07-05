SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old man plans to plead guilty to stealing more than 100 guns from a store in Isabel, South Dakota.

Ford Traversie will plead guilty to theft of firearms and burglary. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Court documents say Traversie and two other people stole the guns from Reloaders Corner back in August.

A few days later, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal police pulled over one of the suspects. The cases against the two other people are still making their way through federal court.