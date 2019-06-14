Local News

Man pleads guilty to robbing bank in northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) - A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in northwest Iowa.

Records say 33-year-old Phillip White entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Prosecutors say White robbed Iowa State Bank in Le Mars on Dec. 12 and was driven away in a U-Haul van by Karen Merrick, also of Sioux City. Officers managed to flatten the van's tires and arrest the pair.

Merrick's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 5 in Sioux City.

