SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man has pleaded guilty to receiving child porn.

According to paperwork filed Tuesday, Donald Wurtz will admit to one count of receiving child porn.

He was charged in August of last year following an investigation from a cyber tip.

According to court documents, he admitted to viewing illegal images on his phone.

Court documents also say 19 files of child pornography were found on Wurtz’ phone, including at least one that was originally found in the cyber tip.