SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lake Benton, Minnesota, man in jail in Brookings County has admitted to sex charges where the victims were 12 and 13-years old.

20-year-old Tristen Simonsen pleaded guilty to rape and sexual contact with a child under 16 along with 2 counts of Solicitation of a Minor.

Simonsen was 18 when the alleged crimes happened.

A sentencing date has been set for December 7. The Brookings County State’s attorney’s office is recommending a 30-year sentence.